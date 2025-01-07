Red Flag Warning issued January 7 at 2:37PM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM WEDNESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING NORTH TO NORTHEAST

WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SAN GABRIEL

MOUNTAINS/ SAN GABRIEL AND SAN FERNANDO VALLEYS (ESPECIALLY

FOOTHILLS)/ BEVERLY AND HOLLYWOOD HILLS/ COASTAL AREAS ADJACENT TO

SEPULVEDA PASS / SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS / SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS

/ MALIBU / EASTERN VENTURA VALLEY (MAINLY NEAR SIMI

VALLEY/MOORPARK) — THIS WILL LIKELY BE A LIFE THREATENING,

DESTRUCTIVE, AND WIDESPREAD WINDSTORM…

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND MUCH OF

VENTURA COUNTY—SEE TIMINGS IN HEADLINES BELOW…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR SANTA BARBARA MOUNTAINS

INCLUDING EASTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE INTO WEDNESDAY…

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR PORTIONS

OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***

.A very strong, widespread, and destructive north to northeast

windstorm will bring Extremely Critical fire weather conditions

to many areas of Los Angeles and eastern Ventura counties into

early Wednesday afternoon. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS

SITUATION (PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the

combination of very strong upper level wind support, tightening

offshore pressure gradients (LAX-Daggett peaking at – 7 to -8 mb),

and moderate cold air advection. The strongest winds with this

event are expected to be this evening into early Wednesday

afternoon when widespread damaging wind gusts of 50 to 80 mph are

likely. The San Gabriel mountains, Santa Susana mountains, and

foothills of the San Gabriel/San Fernando Valleys will likely see

areas of destructive wind gusts between 80 and 100 mph! Due to the

very strong upper level wind support and high risk for strong

mountain wave activity, typical wind sheltered areas such as

portions of the LA basin and San Gabriel Valley. The strong winds

will likely result in widespread downed trees/powerlines, as well

as widespread power outages. THIS WILL LIKELY BE THE MOST

DESTRUCTIVE WINDSTORM SEEN SINCE 2011 WINDSTORM THAT DID EXTENSIVE

DAMAGE TO PASADENA AND NEARBY FOOTHILLS OF THE SAN GABRIEL

VALLEY. ANY COMMUNITIES ALONG HIGHWAY 118 AND 210 CORRIDORS WILL

BE AT HIGHEST RISK FOR COMPARABLE WIND DAMAGE. Humidity levels are

also expected to lower to between 10 and 20 percent in many areas

by this evening, potentially lowering into single digits in some

areas by Wednesday.

AREAS IN A RED FLAG WARNING (ESPECIALLY DURING THE PDS TIME

FRAME) WILL HAVE INCREASED RISK FOR LARGE FIRES WITH VERY RAPID

FIRE SPREAD, EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR, AND LONG RANGE SPOTTING. Long

duration Red Flag Warnings are in effect for much of Los Angeles

and Ventura counties Tuesday through Thursday, with Fire Weather

Watches in effect Thursday night into Friday. There is a shorter

duration of Red Flag conditions across the mountains of Santa

Barbara county into Wednesday.

* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 60 mph across

the coast, and 25 to 45 mph with damaging gusts to 70 mph in the

northern Ventura mountains. Strongest winds into Wednesday

morning, with moderate offshore winds persisting into Thursday,

and possibly Friday. For the coastal plain, strongest winds

likely focused from Camarillo to Point Mugu.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Falling to between 15 and 25 percent on

Tuesday, then 10 to 20 percent on Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,

including long range spotting, which would threaten life and

property. There will be the potential for downed trees and

powerlines, as well as power outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.