Red Flag Warning issued January 7 at 2:37PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM WEDNESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING NORTH TO NORTHEAST
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SAN GABRIEL
MOUNTAINS/ SAN GABRIEL AND SAN FERNANDO VALLEYS (ESPECIALLY
FOOTHILLS)/ BEVERLY AND HOLLYWOOD HILLS/ COASTAL AREAS ADJACENT TO
SEPULVEDA PASS / SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS / SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS
/ MALIBU / EASTERN VENTURA VALLEY (MAINLY NEAR SIMI
VALLEY/MOORPARK) — THIS WILL LIKELY BE A LIFE THREATENING,
DESTRUCTIVE, AND WIDESPREAD WINDSTORM…
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND MUCH OF
VENTURA COUNTY—SEE TIMINGS IN HEADLINES BELOW…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR SANTA BARBARA MOUNTAINS
INCLUDING EASTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE INTO WEDNESDAY…
***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR PORTIONS
OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***
.A very strong, widespread, and destructive north to northeast
windstorm will bring Extremely Critical fire weather conditions
to many areas of Los Angeles and eastern Ventura counties into
early Wednesday afternoon. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS
SITUATION (PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the
combination of very strong upper level wind support, tightening
offshore pressure gradients (LAX-Daggett peaking at – 7 to -8 mb),
and moderate cold air advection. The strongest winds with this
event are expected to be this evening into early Wednesday
afternoon when widespread damaging wind gusts of 50 to 80 mph are
likely. The San Gabriel mountains, Santa Susana mountains, and
foothills of the San Gabriel/San Fernando Valleys will likely see
areas of destructive wind gusts between 80 and 100 mph! Due to the
very strong upper level wind support and high risk for strong
mountain wave activity, typical wind sheltered areas such as
portions of the LA basin and San Gabriel Valley. The strong winds
will likely result in widespread downed trees/powerlines, as well
as widespread power outages. THIS WILL LIKELY BE THE MOST
DESTRUCTIVE WINDSTORM SEEN SINCE 2011 WINDSTORM THAT DID EXTENSIVE
DAMAGE TO PASADENA AND NEARBY FOOTHILLS OF THE SAN GABRIEL
VALLEY. ANY COMMUNITIES ALONG HIGHWAY 118 AND 210 CORRIDORS WILL
BE AT HIGHEST RISK FOR COMPARABLE WIND DAMAGE. Humidity levels are
also expected to lower to between 10 and 20 percent in many areas
by this evening, potentially lowering into single digits in some
areas by Wednesday.
AREAS IN A RED FLAG WARNING (ESPECIALLY DURING THE PDS TIME
FRAME) WILL HAVE INCREASED RISK FOR LARGE FIRES WITH VERY RAPID
FIRE SPREAD, EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR, AND LONG RANGE SPOTTING. Long
duration Red Flag Warnings are in effect for much of Los Angeles
and Ventura counties Tuesday through Thursday, with Fire Weather
Watches in effect Thursday night into Friday. There is a shorter
duration of Red Flag conditions across the mountains of Santa
Barbara county into Wednesday.
* WINDS…Strong and locally damaging north to northeast winds
from late Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday with sustained
winds of 25 to 35 mph and damaging wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph
likely.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidities likely falling to between 10
and 20 percent by late Tuesday. There is also a chance of
single digit humidities on Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,
including long range spotting, which would threaten life and
property. There will be a high risk for downed trees and
powerlines, as well as widespread power outages.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.