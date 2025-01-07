High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 4:08PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts between 60
and 80 mph expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Southeastern Ventura County
Valleys, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down many trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Secure any loose objects and gates. Adjust plans to avoid travel
during these times. Charge necessary electronic and lighting
devices. Fill up generators. Park cars away from trees. When the
winds start, stay away from trees and windows.