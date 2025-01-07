High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 11:58AM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down many trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Secure any loose objects and gates. Adjust plans to avoid travel during these times. Charge necessary electronic and lighting devices. Fill up generators. Park cars away from trees. When the winds start, stay away from trees and windows.

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts between 60 and 80 mph expected.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.