Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 11:31PM PST until January 7 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30 to 40

mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains and Southern Ventura

County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST Tuesday. For the

High Wind Warning, from 10 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.