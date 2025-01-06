Red Flag Warning issued January 6 at 3:24PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT NOON TUESDAY UNTIL 4 PM WEDNESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING NORTH TO

NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SAN

GABRIEL MOUNTAINS/ SAN GABRIEL AND SAN FERNANDO VALLEYS

(ESPECIALLY FOOTHILLS)/ BEVERLY AND HOLLYWOOD HILLS/ COASTAL AREAS

ADJACENT TO SEPULVEDA PASS / SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS / SANTA SUSANA

MOUNTAINS / MALIBU / EASTERN VENTURA VALLEY (MAINLY NEAR SIMI

VALLEY/MOORPARK) — THIS WILL LIKELY BE A LIFE THREATENING,

DESTRUCTIVE, AND WIDESPREAD WINDSTORM…

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND MUCH OF

VENTURA COUNTY—SEE TIMINGS IN HEADLINES BELOW…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR SANTA BARBARA MOUNTAINS

INCLUDING EASTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY…

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR PORTIONS

OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***

.A very strong, widespread, and destructive north to northeast

windstorm will bring Extremely Critical fire weather conditions to

many areas of Los Angeles and eastern Ventura counties Tuesday

afternoon into early Wednesday afternoon. This is a PARTICULARLY

DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas,

with the combination of very strong upper level wind support,

tightening offshore pressure gradients (LAX-Daggett peaking at

-7 to -8 mb), and moderate cold air advection. The strongest winds

with this event are expected to be Tuesday afternoon into early

Wednesday afternoon when widespread damaging wind gusts of 50 to

80 mph are likely. The San Gabriel mountains, Santa Susana

mountains, and foothills of the San Gabriel/San Fernando Valleys

will likely see areas of destructive wind gusts between 80 and

100 mph! Due to the very strong upper level wind support and high

risk for strong mountain wave activity, typical wind sheltered

areas such as portions of the LA basin and San Gabriel Valley.

The strong winds will likely result in widespread downed

trees/powerlines, as well as widespread power outages. THIS WILL

LIKELY BE THE MOST DESTRUCTIVE WINDSTORM SEEN SINCE 2011

WINDSTORM THAT DID EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO PASADENA AND NEARBY

FOOTHILLS OF THE SAN GABRIEL VALLEY. ANY COMMUNITIES ALONG

HIGHWAY 118 AND 210 CORRIDORS WILL BE AT HIGHEST RISK FOR

COMPARABLE WIND DAMAGE. Humidity levels are also expected to

lower to between 10 and 15 percent in many areas by Tuesday

afternoon/evening, potentially lowering into single digits in

some areas by late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The offshore winds are now expected to arrive early Tuesday

morning, resulting in the Red Flag Warning area being moved up to

4 am Tuesday in many areas. AREAS IN A RED FLAG WARNING

(ESPECIALLY DURING THE PDS TIME FRAME) WILL HAVE INCREASED RISK

FOR LARGE FIRES WITH VERY RAPID FIRE SPREAD, EXTREME FIRE

BEHAVIOR, AND LONG RANGE SPOTTING. While the longer duration of

strong winds and Red Flag conditions is expected to be focused

across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, there is now expected to

be a shorter duration of Red Flag conditions across the mountains

of Santa Barbara county Tuesday into Wednesday. Long duration Red

Flag Warnings are in effect for much of Los Angeles and Ventura

counties Tuesday through Thursday, with Fire Weather Watches in

effect Thursday night into Friday.

* WINDS…Northeast sustained winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of

40 to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Falling to between 10 and 20 percent on

Tuesday and Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,

including long range spotting, which would threaten life and

property. There is also the potential for for downed trees and

powerlines, as well as power outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.