Red Flag Warning issued January 6 at 11:55AM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…LIFE THREATENING, DESTRUCTIVE, WIDESPREAD WINDSTORM TUESDAY

AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES AND

EASTERN VENTURA COUNTIES– WITH LONG DURATION OF RED FLAG

CONDITIONS INTO THURSDAY– POSSIBLY EXTENDING INTO FRIDAY…

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND MUCH OF

VENTURA COUNTY—SEE TIMINGS IN HEADLINES BELOW…

…RED FLAG WARNING ISSUED FOR SANTA BARBARA MOUNTAINS INCLUDING

EASTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY…

.Offshore winds are now expected to develop rapidly early Tuesday

morning, leading to an earlier start time of the Red Flag Warning

for many areas. Confidence is high for a life threatening,

destructive, widespread windstorm with dangerous fire weather

conditions Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning,

especially focused on the San Gabriel mountains and foothills,

San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley, Hollywood/Beverly Hills,

coastal areas adjacent to the Sepulveda Pass, Simi Valley, and

Santa Monica mountains into Malibu. Strong mountain wave wind

activity will likely impact many of these areas, resulting in very

strong, erratic, and damaging wind gusts, capable of widespread

downed trees/powerlines, as well as widespread power outages. This

windstorm will likely be as destructive as the 2011 windstorm

that impacted Pasadena and nearby San Gabriel Valley foothills.

While the longer duration of strong winds is expected to be

focused across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, there is now

expected to be a shorter duration of Red Flag conditions across

the mountains of Santa Barbara county Tuesday into Wednesday.

Long duration Red Flag Warnings are in effect for much of Los

Angeles and Ventura counties Tuesday through Thursday, with Fire

Weather Watches in effect Thursday night into Friday. This is

a high end Red Flag event. Any new fires will have a high risk

for very rapid fire spread and large fire growth, extreme fire

behavior, and long range spotting.

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING

THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR POTENTIAL WEAK TO MODERATE OFFSHORE

WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND

VENTURA COUNTIES…

* WINDS…Very strong/damaging north to northeast winds Tuesday

into Wednesday, likely peaking in many areas between Tuesday

afternoon and Wednesday morning when there is a high risk for

strong mountain wave wind activity. During this peak, sustained

winds of 35 to 50 mph and widespread damaging gusts of 50 to 80

mph can be expected. Strongest winds likely across the Highways

118 and 210 corridors, including the foothills of the San

Gabriel/San Fernando Valleys, and Simi Valley where very

powerful and destructive wind gusts of 80 to 100 mph will be

likely. Some particular location of greatest concern include

Sylmar, Porter Ranch, San Fernando eastward to foothill

communities such as La Crescenta, Altadena, Monrovia, Azusa. and

Glendora. Moderate north to northeast winds will likely persist

Thursday with gusts of 30 to 50 mph, with some weakening

possible by Friday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidities 20 to 30 percent early Tuesday

morning, falling to 10 to 20 percent by late Tuesday

afternoon/evening. Humidities will potentially fall to single

digits in some areas from Wednesday into Friday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, including long

range spotting, which would threaten life and property. There

will be a high risk for widespread downed trees and powerlines,

as well as widespread power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Confidence is high that this will likely be

a widespread destructive windstorm across portions of Los

Angeles and Ventura counties with dangerous fire weather

conditions. This will likely be the most destructive windstorm

since the 2011 windstorm that did extensive damage to Pasadena

and nearby foothills of the San Gabriel Valley.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland

interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information..