Red Flag Warning issued January 6 at 11:55AM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…LIFE THREATENING, DESTRUCTIVE, WIDESPREAD WINDSTORM TUESDAY

AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES AND

EASTERN VENTURA COUNTIES– WITH LONG DURATION OF RED FLAG

CONDITIONS INTO THURSDAY– POSSIBLY EXTENDING INTO FRIDAY…

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND MUCH OF

VENTURA COUNTY—SEE TIMINGS IN HEADLINES BELOW…

…RED FLAG WARNING ISSUED FOR SANTA BARBARA MOUNTAINS INCLUDING

EASTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY…

.Offshore winds are now expected to develop rapidly early Tuesday

morning, leading to an earlier start time of the Red Flag Warning

for many areas. Confidence is high for a life threatening,

destructive, widespread windstorm with dangerous fire weather

conditions Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning,

especially focused on the San Gabriel mountains and foothills,

San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley, Hollywood/Beverly Hills,

coastal areas adjacent to the Sepulveda Pass, Simi Valley, and

Santa Monica mountains into Malibu. Strong mountain wave wind

activity will likely impact many of these areas, resulting in very

strong, erratic, and damaging wind gusts, capable of widespread

downed trees/powerlines, as well as widespread power outages. This

windstorm will likely be as destructive as the 2011 windstorm

that impacted Pasadena and nearby San Gabriel Valley foothills.

While the longer duration of strong winds is expected to be

focused across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, there is now

expected to be a shorter duration of Red Flag conditions across

the mountains of Santa Barbara county Tuesday into Wednesday.

Long duration Red Flag Warnings are in effect for much of Los

Angeles and Ventura counties Tuesday through Thursday, with Fire

Weather Watches in effect Thursday night into Friday. This is

a high end Red Flag event. Any new fires will have a high risk

for very rapid fire spread and large fire growth, extreme fire

behavior, and long range spotting.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph across

the coast, and 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph in the northern

Ventura mountains. Strongest winds Tuesday into Wednesday, with

moderate offshore winds persisting into Thursday, and possibly

Friday. For the coastal plain, strongest winds likely focused

from Camarillo to Point Mugu.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Falling to between 15 and 25 percent on

Tuesday, then 10 to 20 percent on Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, including long

range spotting, which would threaten life and property. There

will be the potential for downed trees and powerlines, as well

as power outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.