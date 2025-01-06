High Wind Warning issued January 6 at 1:55AM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 80 mph expected.

Local gusts up to 100 mph will be possible.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.