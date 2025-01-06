High Wind Warning issued January 6 at 11:50AM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65
mph expected.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Northern Ventura County
Mountains, and Southern Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.