High Wind Warning issued January 6 at 11:50AM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts between 60
and 80 mph expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Southeastern Ventura County
Valleys, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.