High Wind Warning issued January 6 at 11:50AM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 35 to 55 mph with widespread gusts

between 60 and 80 mph expected, isolated gusts between 80 and 100

mph possible.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.