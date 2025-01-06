High Wind Warning issued January 6 at 11:31PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 35 to 55 mph with widespread gusts
between 60 and 80 mph expected, isolated gusts between 80 and 100
mph possible.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and
Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down many trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Secure any loose objects and gates. Adjust plans to avoid travel
during these times. Charge necessary electronic and lighting
devices. Fill up generators. Park cars away from trees. When the
winds start, stay away from trees and windows.