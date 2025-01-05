Wind Advisory issued January 5 at 2:18AM PST until January 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,

north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

possible.

* WHERE…Southeastern Ventura County Valleys.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For

the High Wind Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday

night.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.