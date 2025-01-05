Red Flag Warning issued January 5 at 2:40PM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…WIDESPREAD DAMAGING NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LONG DURATION

OF RED FLAG CONDITIONS LIKELY OVER MANY PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES

AND VENTURA COUNTIES BETWEEN TUESDAY AND THURSDAY — POSSIBLY

EXTENDING INTO FRIDAY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND

SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS/EASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS

FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM THURSDAY — FIRE WEATHER WATCHES REMAIN

THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR VENTURA COUNTY COASTAL

PLAIN AND NORTHERN VENTURA MOUNTAINS FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM

FRIDAY…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM

WEDNESDAY FOR THE LOS ANGELES COAST, PALOS VERDES, AND CATALINA

ISLAND…

.While there is still some uncertainty in this week’s strong wind

event and corresponding humidity levels at the onset, there is

growing confidence for a widespread strong/damaging north to

northeast wind event with an extended period of dangerous Red

Flag conditions. While the longer duration of strong winds is

expected to be focused across Los Angeles and Ventura counties,

there is a 20-30 percent chance of shorter duration Red Flag

conditions across portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo

counties.

With widespread damaging winds likely from Tuesday afternoon into

Wednesday across portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties,

there will be an increased risk for downed trees and powerlines,

as well as power outages. There is also the potential for moderate

to strong north to northeast winds for the LA county coast,

(especially Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills, and Sepulveda Pass)

extending into Palos Verdes and Catalina Island Tuesday evening

into Wednesday, resulting in the Fire Weather Watch for these

areas. There is a high probability of strong mountain wave wind

conditions during the peak of the event Tuesday afternoon into

Wednesday, which could bring strong/damaging winds to areas that

typically do not see strong winds, including portions of the San

Gabriel Valley and San Fernando Valley. Fire Weather Watches have

been converted to Red Flag Warnings in the Tuesday through

Thursday time frame for areas where there is highest confidence of

reaching critical Red Flag thresholds.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for strong/damaging north to northeast winds and

low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM Tuesday to 6

PM PST Thursday.

* WINDS…Most Likely Outcome-Strong/damaging north to northeast

wind event Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday with sustained winds

of 35 to 55 mph and widespread damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80

mph. Isolated gusts of 80 to 100 mph in most favored areas

likely. Moderate north to northeast winds with gusts of 35 to 50

mph will likely persist Thursday, with some weakening possible

by Friday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Most Likely Outcome-Humidities likely

falling to between 20 and 30 percent in many areas by early to

mid Tuesday afternoon, then widespread 15 percent or less

potentially Tuesday night into Friday. There is also a chance

of localized single digit humidities at times Wednesday into

Friday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, including

long range spotting, which would threaten life and property.

There will be the potential for downed trees and powerlines, as

well as power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Confidence is growing that this will

likely be a widespread damaging windstorm across portions of

Los Angeles and Ventura counties with dangerous fire weather

conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland

interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information..