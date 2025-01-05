Red Flag Warning issued January 5 at 2:40PM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…WIDESPREAD DAMAGING NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LONG DURATION
OF RED FLAG CONDITIONS LIKELY OVER MANY PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES
AND VENTURA COUNTIES BETWEEN TUESDAY AND THURSDAY — POSSIBLY
EXTENDING INTO FRIDAY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND
SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS/EASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS
FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM THURSDAY — FIRE WEATHER WATCHES REMAIN
THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR VENTURA COUNTY COASTAL
PLAIN AND NORTHERN VENTURA MOUNTAINS FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM
FRIDAY…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM
WEDNESDAY FOR THE LOS ANGELES COAST, PALOS VERDES, AND CATALINA
ISLAND…
.While there is still some uncertainty in this week’s strong wind
event and corresponding humidity levels at the onset, there is
growing confidence for a widespread strong/damaging north to
northeast wind event with an extended period of dangerous Red
Flag conditions. While the longer duration of strong winds is
expected to be focused across Los Angeles and Ventura counties,
there is a 20-30 percent chance of shorter duration Red Flag
conditions across portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo
counties.
With widespread damaging winds likely from Tuesday afternoon into
Wednesday across portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties,
there will be an increased risk for downed trees and powerlines,
as well as power outages. There is also the potential for moderate
to strong north to northeast winds for the LA county coast,
(especially Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills, and Sepulveda Pass)
extending into Palos Verdes and Catalina Island Tuesday evening
into Wednesday, resulting in the Fire Weather Watch for these
areas. There is a high probability of strong mountain wave wind
conditions during the peak of the event Tuesday afternoon into
Wednesday, which could bring strong/damaging winds to areas that
typically do not see strong winds, including portions of the San
Gabriel Valley and San Fernando Valley. Fire Weather Watches have
been converted to Red Flag Warnings in the Tuesday through
Thursday time frame for areas where there is highest confidence of
reaching critical Red Flag thresholds.
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR POTENTIAL WEAK TO MODERATE OFFSHORE WINDS
AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA
COUNTIES…
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for strong/damaging north to northeast winds and
low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM Tuesday to 6
PM PST Thursday.
* WINDS…Most Likely Outcome-Strong/damaging north to northeast
wind event Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday with sustained winds
of 35 to 55 mph and widespread damaging wind gusts of 50 to 80
mph. Strongest winds likely in the mountains, foothills, and
valleys, with isolated gusts of 80 to 100 mph possible for
favored foothills of the San Fernando/San Gabriel Valleys along
the Highway 210 corridor from Sylmar/San Fernando eastward to
foothill communities such as La Crescenta, Altadena, Monrovia,
and Azusa. Moderate north to northeast winds will likely persist
Thursday with gusts of 30 to 45 mph, with some weakening
possible by Friday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Most Likely Outcome-Humidities likely
falling to between 20 and 30 percent in many areas by early to
mid Tuesday afternoon, then widespread 15 percent or less
potentially Tuesday night into Friday. There is also a chance
of localized single digit humidities at times Wednesday into
Friday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, including long
range spotting, which would threaten life and property. There
will be a high potential for downed trees and powerlines, as
well as power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Confidence is growing that this will
likely be a widespread damaging windstorm across portions of
Los Angeles and Ventura counties with dangerous fire weather
conditions.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland
interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information..