Wind Advisory issued January 4 at 9:36AM PST until January 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Southern Ventura County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.