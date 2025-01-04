Wind Advisory issued January 4 at 2:28AM PST until January 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory,

north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Southern Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning.

For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.