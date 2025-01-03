Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 9:17AM PST until January 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 6:10 pm
Published 9:17 am

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County
Interior Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains,
Western Antelope Valley Foothills, and Western San Gabriel
Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

