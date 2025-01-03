Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 9:17AM PST until January 4 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory,

north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Southern Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10

AM PST Saturday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 PM Saturday

to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.