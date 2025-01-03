Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 8:46PM PST until January 4 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, north winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Southern Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST Saturday. For

the second Wind Advisory, from 10 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.