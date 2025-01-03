Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 2:25AM PST until January 4 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or
less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning.
For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST
Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Low
visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.