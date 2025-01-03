Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 2:25AM PST until January 4 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected. Local gusts to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range,

and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.