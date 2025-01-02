Wind Advisory issued January 2 at 2:17PM PST until January 4 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected, and local gusts to 55 mph possible.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Barbara County Southwestern
Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.