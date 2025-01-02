Wind Advisory issued January 2 at 1:30AM PST until January 2 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph possible in favored locations.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.