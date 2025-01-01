Wind Advisory issued January 1 at 2:36AM PST until January 2 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph possible in favored locations.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.