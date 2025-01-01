Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 1 at 1:28PM PST until January 2 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 9:42 pm
Published 1:28 pm

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph possible in favored locations.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content