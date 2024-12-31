Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 4:44AM PST until December 31 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Isolated gusts to 45 mph in the hills.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.