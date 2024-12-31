Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 4:44AM PST until December 31 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County
Interior Mountains, and Santa Lucia Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.