Wind Advisory issued December 30 at 6:22PM PST until December 31 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Isolated gusts to 45 mph in the hills.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.