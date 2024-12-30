Wind Advisory issued December 30 at 6:22PM PST until December 31 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

