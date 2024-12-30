Wind Advisory issued December 30 at 11:38AM PST until December 31 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40
to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and
Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.