Red Flag Warning issued December 30 at 9:53AM PST until January 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY FOR

PORTIONS OF THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND

VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY,

WITH FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO

THURSDAY…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY INTO

THURSDAY FOR THE VENTURA/MALIBU COASTS DUE TO GUSTY NORTH TO

NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY…

.North to northeast winds will remain dominant through Thursday.

Winds will peak Tuesday into Wednesday, but look much more

localized than earlier projections. Peak wind gusts of 30 to 45

mph are expected over the favored mountains and hills. The

favored valleys will also be breezy, with peak gusts of 20 to 30

mph. Meanwhile, a very dry air mass with humidities well under 10

percent will remain over most mountain elevated above 4,000 feet,

with humidities lowering into the 8 to 20 percent range over the

lower mountains and valleys by Wednesday. Red Flag Warning

conditions remain possible, but now look to be confined to the

windiest and driest mountains. The current suite of Red Flag

Warnings and Fire Weather Watches will be assessed today and will

likely be modified this afternoon.

* WINDS…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45

mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph by

Wednesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 10 to 20 percent Tuesday

decreasing to 7 to 15 percent by Wednesday and Thursday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland

interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information..