Red Flag Warning issued December 30 at 9:53AM PST until January 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND
VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY,
WITH FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO
THURSDAY…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY INTO
THURSDAY FOR THE VENTURA/MALIBU COASTS DUE TO GUSTY NORTH TO
NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY…
.North to northeast winds will remain dominant through Thursday.
Winds will peak Tuesday into Wednesday, but look much more
localized than earlier projections. Peak wind gusts of 30 to 45
mph are expected over the favored mountains and hills. The
favored valleys will also be breezy, with peak gusts of 20 to 30
mph. Meanwhile, a very dry air mass with humidities well under 10
percent will remain over most mountain elevated above 4,000 feet,
with humidities lowering into the 8 to 20 percent range over the
lower mountains and valleys by Wednesday. Red Flag Warning
conditions remain possible, but now look to be confined to the
windiest and driest mountains. The current suite of Red Flag
Warnings and Fire Weather Watches will be assessed today and will
likely be modified this afternoon.
* WINDS…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph by Tuesday
night into Wednesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 5 to 15 percent for elevations
above 4,000 feet, becoming widespread by Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland
interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information..