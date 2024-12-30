Red Flag Warning issued December 30 at 1:47PM PST until January 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
CORRECTED START TIME FROM 2PM to NOON TUESDAY
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF THE SANTA SUSANAS, SANTA
MONICAS, WESTERN SAN GABRIELS…
.North to northeast winds will remain dominant through Thursday.
Winds will peak Tuesday into Wednesday, but look much more
localized than earlier projections with peak gusts of 30 to
45 mph focused over just the favored mountains and hills.
Meanwhile, a very dry air mass with humidities well under
10 percent will settle over most mountain areas by Tuesday or
Wednesday. Red Flag Warnings are now in effect for just the
windiest and driest locations. All other areas that were under
Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches have been cancelled.
Despite these changes, elevated fire weather conditions remain.
Considering traditional New Years activities, people need be
extremely careful with anything that can spark a fire.
* WINDS…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45
mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 10 to 20 percent except 5 to 10
percent over the higher San Gabriel mountains.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.