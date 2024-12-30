Red Flag Warning issued December 30 at 1:47PM PST until January 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

CORRECTED START TIME FROM 2PM to NOON TUESDAY

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF THE SANTA SUSANAS, SANTA

MONICAS, WESTERN SAN GABRIELS…

.North to northeast winds will remain dominant through Thursday.

Winds will peak Tuesday into Wednesday, but look much more

localized than earlier projections with peak gusts of 30 to

45 mph focused over just the favored mountains and hills.

Meanwhile, a very dry air mass with humidities well under

10 percent will settle over most mountain areas by Tuesday or

Wednesday. Red Flag Warnings are now in effect for just the

windiest and driest locations. All other areas that were under

Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches have been cancelled.

Despite these changes, elevated fire weather conditions remain.

Considering traditional New Years activities, people need be

extremely careful with anything that can spark a fire.

* WINDS…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 10 to 20 percent except 5 to 10

percent over the higher San Gabriel mountains.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.