Red Flag Warning issued December 30 at 1:34PM PST until January 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF THE SANTA SUSANAS, SANTA

MONICAS, WESTERN SAN GABRIELS…

.North to northeast winds will remain dominant through Thursday.

Winds will peak Tuesday into Wednesday, but look much more

localized than earlier projections with peak gusts of 30 to 45

mph focused over just the favored mountains and hills. Meanwhile,

a very dry air mass with humidities well under 10 percent will

settle over most mountain areas by Tuesday or Wednesday. Red Flag

Warnings are now in effect for just the windiest and driest

locations. All other areas that were under Red Flag Warnings and

Fire Weather Watches have been cancelled. Despite these changes,

elevated fire weather conditions remain. Considering traditional

New Years activities, people need be extremely careful with

anything that can spark a fire.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled

the previous Fire Weather Watch.

* WINDS…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 10 to 20 percent except 5 to 10

percent over the higher San Gabriel mountains.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.