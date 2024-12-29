Red Flag Warning issued December 29 at 2:20PM PST until January 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND
VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY,
WITH FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO
THURSDAY…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY INTO
THURSDAY FOR THE VENTURA/MALIBU COASTS DUE TO GUSTY NORTH
TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY…
.The weather pattern this week is expected to become favorable
for elevated to critical fire-weather conditions across Santa Ana
wind-prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, as well as
portions of Santa Barbara County prone to north-wind
enhancements. This week, an upper-level ridge is forecast to
gradually build along the Pacific coast to the west of a large
upper trough encompassing much of the central and eastern states.
Correspondingly, surface high pressure strengthening over the
Great Basin will facilitate increasing offshore flow amid slight
upper level wind support, which will combine with unseasonably
warm temperatures assisted by the building upper ridge to produce
the increased fire-weather risk. LAX-Bakersfield offshore
gradients are currently forecast to reach 5-7 mb starting Monday,
with LAX- Daggett offshore gradients reaching 4-5 mb starting
Tuesday. Given the enhanced northerly pressure gradients, wind
directions could be 10-20 degrees more northerly than easterly for
this event compared to other November and December 2024 events,
especially early on for this next event.
Areas with highest confidence of reaching Red Flag thresholds
have been upgraded to Red Flag Warnings for the Tuesday into
Wednesday time period. With less confidence in the strength
of offshore winds Wednesday night into Thursday, this time
frame has been kept as a Fire Weather Watch for now. In addition,
there is still some uncertainty in the strength and duration of
offshore winds for the coastal areas of Ventura county, Malibu,
and central Ventura valleys (including the Highway 126 corridor
from Santa Paula to Piru), resulting in a continuation of the
Fire Weather Watch for these areas.
Regarding alternate scenarios, there is a 30-40% chance for fire-
weather headlines to be expanded to include the eastern San
Gabriels, northwest Los Angeles County Interstate-5 corridor, and
northern Ventura County mountains. In addition, the enhanced
northerly gradients may tend to expand the fire-weather risk to
the east of areas more typically prone to a moderate Santa Ana
wind event, to also include areas from Hollywood to Beverly Hills
and Santa Monica — Confidence: lower chance at 30-40% for fire-
weather headlines. Elevated to brief critical fire-weather
conditions will also be a concern farther west across the San Luis
Obispo County and Santa Barbara County mountains and foothills,
especially including the Santa Ynez range when northerly pressure
gradients are strongest on Monday and Tuesday, though humidities
will likely remain elevated — Confidence: even smaller but non-
zero chance at 20% for fire-weather headlines.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for gusty north to northeast winds and low
relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 AM Tuesday to 6 PM
PST Wednesday.
* WINDS…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to
45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph by
Tuesday night into Wednesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Relative humidities 10 to 20 percent Tuesday
decreasing to 7 to 15 percent by Wednesday and Thursday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland
interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information..