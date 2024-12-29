Red Flag Warning issued December 29 at 2:20PM PST until January 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY FOR

PORTIONS OF THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND

VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY,

WITH FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO

THURSDAY…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY INTO

THURSDAY FOR THE VENTURA/MALIBU COASTS DUE TO GUSTY NORTH

TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY…

.The weather pattern this week is expected to become favorable

for elevated to critical fire-weather conditions across Santa Ana

wind-prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, as well as

portions of Santa Barbara County prone to north-wind

enhancements. This week, an upper-level ridge is forecast to

gradually build along the Pacific coast to the west of a large

upper trough encompassing much of the central and eastern states.

Correspondingly, surface high pressure strengthening over the

Great Basin will facilitate increasing offshore flow amid slight

upper level wind support, which will combine with unseasonably

warm temperatures assisted by the building upper ridge to produce

the increased fire-weather risk. LAX-Bakersfield offshore

gradients are currently forecast to reach 5-7 mb starting Monday,

with LAX- Daggett offshore gradients reaching 4-5 mb starting

Tuesday. Given the enhanced northerly pressure gradients, wind

directions could be 10-20 degrees more northerly than easterly for

this event compared to other November and December 2024 events,

especially early on for this next event.

Areas with highest confidence of reaching Red Flag thresholds

have been upgraded to Red Flag Warnings for the Tuesday into

Wednesday time period. With less confidence in the strength

of offshore winds Wednesday night into Thursday, this time

frame has been kept as a Fire Weather Watch for now. In addition,

there is still some uncertainty in the strength and duration of

offshore winds for the coastal areas of Ventura county, Malibu,

and central Ventura valleys (including the Highway 126 corridor

from Santa Paula to Piru), resulting in a continuation of the

Fire Weather Watch for these areas.

Regarding alternate scenarios, there is a 30-40% chance for fire-

weather headlines to be expanded to include the eastern San

Gabriels, northwest Los Angeles County Interstate-5 corridor, and

northern Ventura County mountains. In addition, the enhanced

northerly gradients may tend to expand the fire-weather risk to

the east of areas more typically prone to a moderate Santa Ana

wind event, to also include areas from Hollywood to Beverly Hills

and Santa Monica — Confidence: lower chance at 30-40% for fire-

weather headlines. Elevated to brief critical fire-weather

conditions will also be a concern farther west across the San Luis

Obispo County and Santa Barbara County mountains and foothills,

especially including the Santa Ynez range when northerly pressure

gradients are strongest on Monday and Tuesday, though humidities

will likely remain elevated — Confidence: even smaller but non-

zero chance at 20% for fire-weather headlines.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for gusty north to northeast winds and low

relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 AM Tuesday to 6 PM

PST Wednesday.

* WINDS…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to

45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph by

Tuesday night into Wednesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Relative humidities 10 to 20 percent Tuesday

decreasing to 7 to 15 percent by Wednesday and Thursday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland

interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information..