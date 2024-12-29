Beach Hazards Statement issued December 29 at 7:16PM PST until December 29 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated

surf of 3 to 6 feet with local to 7 feet where surf is highest

on west-facing beaches. Surf will subside to 3 to 5 to feet with

local sets to 6 feet for west-facing beaches tonight.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.