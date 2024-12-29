Beach Hazards Statement issued December 29 at 4:00PM PST until December 29 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Local to 7 feet where surf is

highest on west-facing beaches.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.