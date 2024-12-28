Wind Advisory issued December 28 at 9:47AM PST until December 29 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.