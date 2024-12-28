Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued December 28 at 2:27AM PST until December 28 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 2:27 am

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and
Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

