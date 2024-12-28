Beach Hazards Statement issued December 28 at 2:14AM PST until December 29 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Local to 7 feet where surf is
highest on west-facing beaches.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa
Barbara County Southeastern Coast.
* WHEN…Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.