Wind Advisory issued December 27 at 6:16AM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected. Local gusts to 60 mph possible at times.

* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County

Interior Mountains, and Southern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers

of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.