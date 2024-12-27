Wind Advisory issued December 27 at 3:28AM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of north to northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts
to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.