Wind Advisory issued December 26 at 2:14AM PST until December 27 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds shifting northwest at 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.