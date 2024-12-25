Wind Advisory issued December 25 at 11:43AM PST until December 27 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50

mph. Local gusts to 60 mph possible at times.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.