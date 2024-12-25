Wind Advisory issued December 25 at 11:43AM PST until December 25 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
Winds have diminished to below Advisory levels and the Wind Advisory
will be allowed to expire at noon PST.
