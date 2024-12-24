Wind Advisory issued December 24 at 8:17AM PST until December 25 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.