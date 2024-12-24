Wind Advisory issued December 24 at 5:15AM PST until December 24 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or

less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, west to northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County

Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,

and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM PST this morning.

For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Low

visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.