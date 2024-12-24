High Surf Warning issued December 24 at 7:57AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 25 feet this morning will

slowly subside later this morning and this afternoon. Very

dangerous rip currents are expected. For the Coastal Flood

Advisory, coastal flooding is expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN…For the High Surf Warning, until noon PST today. For

the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of sea water is likely around the time of

high tide this morning over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas

such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant

damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves

and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean

drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and

jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people

off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Advisory level high surf is likely after

waves subside below Warning levels.

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do

NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side

infrastructure.